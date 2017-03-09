Nicole Kidman Addresses That Bizarre Clapping At The Oscars

The 89th Academy Awards show was a night full of memorable moments. However, some of those moments were memorable due to eye-catching peculiarity. After the “Best Picture” debacle, arguably the second most bizarre scene at the star-studded event was when Lion actress Nicole Kidman was shown clapping.

During the awards ceremony, the camera panned over to the 49-year-old and her country singer hubby Keith Urban, who were shown clapping for one of the night’s winners. Almost instantaneously, audiences worldwide took to social media to call out Kidman for her strange clapping motion.

Weeks after the 2017 Oscars, Nicole Kidman has finally spoken out to explain her strange round of applause while joining Kyle and Jackie O radio show on Thursday morning. The Australian actress revealed that the reason her clapping was so weird was because she was rocking an 119-carat pear-shaped ring from Harry Winston jewels, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It was really awkward,” she said about her clapping. “I was like, ‘I wanna clap, I don’t wanna not be clapping.’ That’d be worse, right? Like, ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’”

She continued by saying: “So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine — but it was absolutely gorgeous — and I was terrified of damaging it.”

Nicole Kidman then went on to address the biggest flub in Oscars history when La La Land was announced the winner of Best Picture when the award was meant for Moonlight.

“It was bizarre. I wasn’t sure what was going on. No one in the audience was,” she said. “Then there was some shuffling, envelopes — and people rushing onstage. I was like, ‘What is going on?’”

Kidman then revealed that she was under the impression that someone on stage had fallen ill.

“I thought someone wasn’t well,” she said. “And then I saw people’s faces dropping. It was bizarre.”

With the award season now behind her, Kidman has another huge milestone in her life in the near future. She turns 50 in June. Nicole’s husband, “The Fighter” singer Keith Urban, revealed that he has a special celebration in the works for his wife.

“I’m planning stuff right now that I can’t talk about!” Urban said. “I feel incredibly lucky and blessed, definitely.”

