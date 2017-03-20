Big Little Lies Features Intense Sex Scene With Nicole Kidman

The latest episode of HBO‘s Big Little Lies showed Nicole Kidman in a seriously intense sex scene.

The fifth episode of the series showed the complexities of the marriage between the Australian actress’ character and her onscreen husband, Alexander Skarsgard. Celeste (Kidman) and Perry (Skarsgard) are shown early in the episode engaged in sexual intercourse on the kitchen countertop at their home.

As Celeste is wearing only a bathrobe, her body shows the truth of her abusive relationship with Perry. There are massive bruises on Celeste’s legs and arms that can be seen during the sex scene. The intensity of the scene is quite overwhelming and was a natural progression in the dysfunctional direction that the two have been going down for the entire series.

The HBO series has graphically depicted Celeste and Perry’s violent relationship multiple times over the course of the show. In episode three, the two were shown in the shower engaged in sexual acts following a horrifying scene of domestic violence. The two have gone to couples’ therapy on the show, and the topic of their abusive relationship was briefly broached when Perry admitted that he gets too physical with his wife at times.

“There’s a line between passion and rage,” Perry said. “And, I don’t know, sometimes we cross that.”

Even though the Oscar-winning actress’ performance has been garnering massive attention, her co-star and producer Reese Witherspoon is reportedly extremely angry with Kidman because she hasn’t spent much time or energy promoting the show at all.

“Reese is furious that Nicole hasn’t done more to support Big Little Lies … all she’s talked about in interviews is Lion” an insider said according to Daily Mail. “Had Reese known that Nicole would put the show so far on the backburner, she would have cast some random.”

The magazine New Idea has claimed that there was serious drama between the two of them at the Oscars back in February.

“You could cut the tension with a knife at the Oscars. Nicole was telling her people to keep Reese away from her – there’s no love lost at all.”

What was your reaction after seeing Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard in this intense sex scene on Big Little Lies this past weekend?

