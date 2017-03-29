Nicki Minaj Reveals Cleavage-Heavy Photo With Unicorn Float

Nicki Minaj just unleashed a nearly NSFW clip from her new music video for “Make Love,” and she was rocking one of her steamiest looks ever.

🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 #MakeLove #MakeLoveOnVEVO @laflare1017 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 29, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

The 34-year-old musician posted the clip with a series of hashtags including: “#MakeLove #MakeLoveOnVevo.”

The “Anaconda” rapper can be seen wearing a tiny bikini that is barely able to contain her ample assets. Minaj completed her look with a pair of thigh-high lace-up boots and a bondage-inspired harness across her shoulders and torso. The racy footage showed her bouncing up and down while straddling a huge unicorn float and lip syncing the lyrics to her catchy song.

Since posting on social media on Wednesday, Minaj’s video has gone totally viral. On Instagram alone, the risqué images brought in over 664k views in less than hours.

In recent weeks, Nicki has been busy filming several music videos. She nearly broke the Internet when photos of her last video shoot in London surfaced online.

Nicki donned an outrageously sexy outfit while filming on the Westminster Bridge. However, three days later three people were killed at the iconic landmark when a man named Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians, according to Daily Mail.

Reports have stated that the footage shot at the Westminister Bridge will likely be removed from the final cut of the music video given the tragic events that transpired last week.

A source told The Sun: “When everybody involved in the project heard the news they were devastated and thought it would be in bad taste to feature it. The other London scenes will remain, but it’s highly doubtful the bridge footage will make the cut.”

Following the tragic attack in London, Minaj took to social media to express her condolences to everyone impacted by the catastrophe.

Nicki tweeted: “May God protect everyone in London. Hate hearing this sad news. Sending my condolences to the victims’ families.

