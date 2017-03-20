Nicki Minaj Reveals Bondage-Style Pics

Hip-Hop superstar Nicki Minaj took to Instagram today to show off a wild outfit that resembles bondage leather.

The first photo shows Nicki from the front and showcases the studs and designs that cover her chest, as well as showing off the elaborate boots she’s rocking.

The second photo shows off quite a bit of her backside and gives us a peek at the studded bra strap keeping her top up.

Nicki’s long hair extensions are also fully on display in the photos. They hang so low that they actually pass the top of the boots and hit right at about where her shins are.

Nicki Minaj is currently wrapped up in a hip-hop feud with fellow lady rapper Remy Ma, which she is arguably winning if feud’s had “winners.” The real winners are those of us lucky enough to live in a world where Nicki jumps on Instagram and posts a series of retaliation pics showing off her curvy figure.

A couple of weeks ago, Remy Ma dropped a diss track titled “ShETHER,” which, among other cruelties and seeming death threats, blatantly states, “F— Nicki Minaj.”

While the beef appears to have been going on a little longer than originally thought, Nicki’s first clear and obvious shots came in the form of three singles she dropped late last week. One of those singles, “No Frauds,” which features Drake and Lil’ Wayne, is said to be the “first song by a female rapper to reach the #1 spot on US iTunes, since Nicki Minaj’s own ‘Anaconda’ in 2014.”

It’s been said that living well is the best revenge, and enjoying immediate success is a great way to live. Nicki just keeps proving that she is not to be messed with.

