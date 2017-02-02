Nicki Minaj Releases Cleavage-Filled Barbie Video With Kisses At The End

Nicki Minaj posted a video that put her ample cleavage on full display, and the “Anaconda” rapper looks absolutely stunning. The 34-year-old musician took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her impressive Barbie chain and to blow kisses to her fans.

#BarbieChainBack 💎 #RunUpVideoShoot A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:36am PST

Minaj shared the video on social media with the caption: “#BarbieChainBack #RunUpVideoShoot.”

Since posting the video on social media, Nicki’s video racked up more than 5.4 million views and over 6k comments.

The video was taken during the music video shoot for Minaj’s new collab with Major Lazer and PARTYNEXTDOOR titled “Run Up.”

Nicki Minaj also shared a slew of snaps on Instagram to further show off the skin-tight denim jumpsuit and her Barbie chain.

In the first pic, Minaj is posted up against a fence while striking a seductive pose. The hip-hop superstar is flaunting her famously curvy figure in a pair of multi-colored strappy high heels while her long braids cascade down the side of her body.

Minaj captioned the photo: “#RunUpVideoShoot last night. Love these shoes #Louboutin.”

#RunUpVideoShoot last night. Love these shoes #Louboutin A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Another post showed Nicki Minaj sitting with a group of friends on a plush rug.

She shared the snap with the caption: “When @Diplo call u & say #RunUp went top 10 on the worldwide iTunes chart w/in 24 hrs. Not US…. the worldwide jawn… thx u guys! @partynextdoor @majorlazer watch the lyric video on YouTube now!”

