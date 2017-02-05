Nicki Minaj Posts Strange Pregnancy Photo On Instagram

Nicki Minaj has been posting a lot of photos on Instagram over the last few days. But her latest post has many of her fans a little perplexed. The “Anaconda” rapper just posted a photo of herself looking as if she is close to nine months pregnant!

Now, this pregnancy photo of Minaj is clearly not a real photo of Minaj. Just the other day she posted a photo of herself looking very trim with a flat stomach. But is this image Minaj’s way of announcing that she is pregnant, even though she isn’t that far along yet? It’s hard to tell, especially because her caption seems a bit sarcastic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“ATBIMS. Y’all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but…” she captioned the photo.

ATBIMS. 😂 y’all so childish OMGSKLKZFCBNUF – I was gonna wait to share the news but… A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

This image comes just a few days after fellow musician and diva Beyonce announced her pregnancy with a viral photo. Queen Bey’s photo showed her kneeling in front of a wreath of foliage in a bra and panty, her hand caressing her stomach. It turns out that Beyonce is actually pregnant with twins.

Shortly after Beyonce made the announcement, Minaj, as well as a number of celebrities, congratulated the singer on her news. What’s more, Minaj posted a photo of Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, and gave her a very special message in the caption. She said, ” Dear Blue, you are going to make and AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki.”

This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki 💕🎀😘 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:20am PST

So, it doesn’t seem that this strange photo of Minaj is supposed to be mocking Beyonce. So, why did she post it? Many of her followers think that it was created by a fan and Minaj thought it was funny enough to post. Currently, the rapper hasn’t made a comment about the photo, so we’ll have to wait.

According to Hollywood Life, sources say that Minaj has talked about wanting a baby in the past. So, if this is her way of announcing her pregnancy, that is super exciting! If it is just a fan photo, then Minaj is the one walking away with the last laugh – it really is a great way to get her fans all riled up!

More: Nicki Minaj Releases Cleavage-Filled Barbie Video With Kisses At The End | Beyonce Announces Pregnancy With Twins In Truly Majestic Fashion | Watch: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Ellen Pompeo and Camilla Luddington Recreate Beyonce’s Pregnancy Announcement

[H/T Instagram, Hollywood Life]

