Nicki Minaj Shows Off Skimpiest Bikini We’ve Ever Seen

Nicki Minaj has rocked one of her skimpiest swimsuits ever. On Monday, the “Anaconda” rapper was photographed in Miami Beach while working on a new project.

The 34-year-old singer donned a bright red monokini that accentuated her famously curvy figure. The ensemble featured several different buckles and chains including a sparkly accessory around her derriere.

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, completed her look with a red visor and pair of kinky thigh-high red boots with an open toe.

On the set of the steamy shoot, Minaj was joined by rapper Future. The two were seen dancing together as Minaj twerked all over the “Low Life” rapper in various different positions that flaunted her busty build.

This isn’t the first time that Minaj and Future have collaborated. They previously teamed up for DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” as well as the Rich Gang song “Tapout,” according to Daily Mail.

On Tuesday, Nicki Minaj shared more sexy snaps on social media. She was pictured laying on a bed wearing an outfit that leaves very little to the imagination.

In the risqué shot, Minaj is laying on a bed while rocking barely-there lingerie. Thin silver chains are strategically draped around her body and her hair sprawls out across the bed.

Nicki captioned the photo, which was taken by Instagram user @grizzlemusic, with a slew of heart-eye emojis and wrote: “#MakeupBySheika #StyledByMaher #BootByGiannvitoROSSI.”

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 photo by @grizzleemusic ~ #HairByNeal #MakeupBySheika #StyledByMaher #BootByGiannvitoROSSI 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Since posting on Instagram, Nicki’s pic racked up more than 370k likes in less than three hours. Thousands of her followers took to the comments section to express how stunning she looked in the glitzy getup.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nicki gave a closer look at her bejeweled lingerie ensemble. The first pic displays the intricate designs of the daring outfit that she accessorized with a bulky fur coat.

😍 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:53am PST

[H/T Daily Mail]