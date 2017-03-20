Nicki Minaj Sports Wild, Busty Bejeweled Look for Video Shoot

Nicki Minaj has rocked one of her sexiest yet bizarre looks ever for a new music video. The “Anaconda” rapper became a major tourist attraction as she showed off her ample assets while filming on the London Bridge this past Sunday.

The recently surfaced images show the Grammy-nominated musician sporting a flamboyant, bejeweled headdress that shimmered in the sunlight which she paired with a dazzling gown that flaunted her busty build. She completely her look with various blinged out jewelry accessories as well as a pair of chic leather knee-high boots.

Luckily for her loyal fanbase, Minaj took to Instagram on Monday to unleash multiple photos that showcased the stunning ensemble.

The 34-year-old captioned the first snap: “Yesterday we honored King #AlexanderMcQueen in London. Headpiece: Demode Jewelry, BOOTS (my new fave thing of all time) and accessories by #AlexanderMcQueen #LongLiveTheKING.”

Yesterday we honored King #AlexanderMcQueen in London. Headpiece: Demode Jewelry Dress, BOOTS (my new fave thing of all time) and accessories by #AlexanderMcQueen #LongLiveTheKING A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Her latest photo was a black and white image that offered a closer look at the headdress.

She posted the pic with the caption: “Woke up sick from the weather yesterday but this was all worth it. I come alive in London. Can’t wait for u guys to see the epic video we shot yesterday. headpiece: Demode…Dress & Accessories: McQueen…Coat (for in between takes): Vintage BALENCIAGA!!!!!! Ensemble: Maher…Makeup: Etienne…Hair: Neal.”

Since posting on Instagram, Nicki’s followers went absolutely nuts. Her adoring fans showered the pics with hundreds of thousands of likes and a seemingly endless amount of heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

