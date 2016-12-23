Nick Cannon To Spend Christmas Holiday In The Hospital

It looks like Nick Cannon won’t be celebrating this year’s Christmas with his family. Or, at least, his family will have to come to him this year. The America’s Got Talent host will be spending the holiday in the hospital due to complications with his Lupus.

Cannon posted an Instagram photo showing that he is currently hooked up to a monitor in the Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. This isn’t the first time the star has been restricted to his hospital bed due to the autoimmune illness, which he was diagnosed with in 2012. However, this might be one of the first times he’s had to miss a family holiday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” Cannon captioned the Instagram photo. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”

Though Cannon won’t be able to spend the holiday with his twin children, Morocco and Monroe – who are likely spending the holiday in Aspen with their mother, Mariah Carey – they were able to spend Thanksgiving together. Despite Cannon and Carey splitting up a few years ago, the family has been able to spend the last few holidays together.

“All fun, all love, you know what it is!” Cannon said during an interview earlier in December where he was speaking about his family during the holidays. “Holidays are mainly for kids anyway, when you think about it, and once you go from kids, it’s all about family and love and that’s what we’re trying to spread.”

Up Next: Vin Diesel Makes Things Awkward By Hitting On Journalist During Interview

Hopefully, Cannon will be able to see his kiddos soon after he gets out of the hospital so he can spoil them with presents – like most fathers during the holidays. Until then, the two will just have to enjoy the views from their beautiful Airbnb rental in Aspen.

Carey posted a sexy photo from the family’s holiday retreat earlier this week. The rental home comes complete with two beautiful Christmas trees in the living room, a wine cellar, a sauna, and countless stunning views of the surrounding – and likely snow covered – area around the home.

Rumor has it that Carey and the kids will be hanging out with Carey’s new boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. Tanaka and Carey only recently started dating after her previous engagement to billionaire James Packer ended a few months ago.

Perhaps Cannon can video chat in for the opening of presents on Christmas Day.

More: Nick Cannon: Mariah Carey Confronted Me About Ex-Girlfriend’s Baby News | Watch: Mariah Carey Responds to Demi Lovato Shade On Watch What Happens Live | Man Leaves Hospital After Being Stabbed, Stabbed Again On The Way Home | Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Santa and Mrs. Claus At Children’s Hospital

[H/T ET]