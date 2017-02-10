Nick Cannon Blasts Bill Cosby With ‘Sweaters’ Comment

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, Nick Cannon discussed Bill Cosby and absolutely blasted the 79-year-old disgraced sitcom star.

According to Cannon, 36, there were obvious signs that Bill Cosby was sexually assaulting women during his time on The Cosby Show. The America’s Got Talent host claims that the “sweaters” were a dead giveaway.

“I was like, he was giving you those signs from day one, y’all was just hypnotized by those f**king sweaters,” Cannon said while talking with Stern. “Think about Dr. Huxtable. What kind of doctor was he? A gynecologist! Where was his office? In his f**in’ basement! Don’t sh*t good go down in the basement! B*tches was coming in and out of the basement all episode, and nobody said sh*t.”

While it’s clear that Cannon was joking, it was still an epic burn against Bill Cosby.

Nick Cannon has been on a hot streak of throwing shade at other celebrities this week. Before blasting Bill Cosby, the father-of-two spoke out about his ex-wife Mariah Carey and didn’t hold anything back at all.

When speaking about the “We Belong Together” singer’s relationship with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, Cannon said: “That sh– is hilarious.” However he mentioned that he is OK with the romance “as long as she’s happy.”

Nick also slammed Mimi’s E! reality show, Mariah’s World.

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that sh– doesn’t happen,” he said. “I don’t buy none of that sh–.”

Cannon said that his issue lies more in his former spouse’s relationship more so than in reality television itself.

“That type of stuff doesn’t bother me, because we’re in it, that’s the type of world that we’re in, but when you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that sh– is silly,” he said.

“They like, wrote the story! That sh– is like a soap opera, like, ‘The billionaire doesn’t know, and here’s the handsome young dancer.’”

What are your thoughts about Nick Cannon’s comments regarding Bill Cosby?

