Nick Cannon Calls Out America’s Got Talent

Nick Cannon has called out the producers of America’s Got Talent.

The former host accused the show of only looking for black men as his replacement, even though Cannon previously stated that he believed AGT didn’t want a black host. The 36-year-old also gave his suggestion for who needs to take up his gig, Mario Lopez.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time that Nick Cannon has obliterated the team with America’s Got Talent. Back in February, Mariah Carey’s former husband penned a scathing letter to announce that he was quitting the show.

Below are a few of the excerpts from Nick Cannon’s note about leaving AGT:

“I write this from a deeply saddened and dolorous mindset. After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke.

This has weighed heavy on my spirit. It was brought to my attention by my “team” that NBC believed that I was in breach of contract because I had disparaged their brand. In my defense, I would ask how so? Or is this just another way to silence and control an outspoken voice who often battles the establishment.

There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity. I have loved hosting AMERICAS GOT TALENT for the last 8 seasons, watching talented, brave, and courageous Americans accomplish their dreams in front of millions has been nothing but a joy, and everyone has been a pleasure to work with but my soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices. Not to get too detailed but this isn’t the first time executives have attempted to “put me in my place” for so called unruly actions. I will not stand for it.

During the same interview with TMZ, Cannon also spoke out about his former co-star Mel B’s father passing away.

“Much love and support to her and her family man. That’s someone I truly care for, and you know when times get hard all you can do is pray.”

The three finalists for the America’s Got Talent host gig are Marlon Wayans, Brandon Mychal Smith, and Tone Bell.

What are your thoughts about Nick Cannon’s scathing comments regarding the next America’s Got Talent host?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ]