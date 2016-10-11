Nic Cage Takes On Strangest Role Yet In Army Of One

Over the course of his long career in Hollywood, Nicholas Cage has portrayed some truly strange characters. However, the 52-year-old actor’s role in forthcoming film Army of One just might be his most unique one to date.

Cage portrays a man named Gary Faulkner, who believes that God sent him a message saying that he needs to find and kill Osama Bin Laden. Faulkner heeds the Lord’s word and then heads to Pakistan with only his wits, perseverance, and a sword that he purchased from the home-shopping network.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming film:

“Gary Faulkner (Cage) is an ex-con, unemployed handyman, and modern day Don Quixote who receives a vision from God (Brand) telling him to capture Osama Bin Laden. Armed with only a single sword purchased from a home-shopping network, Gary travels to Pakistan to complete his mission. While on his quest, Gary encounters old friends back home in Colorado, the new friends he makes in Pakistan, the enemies he makes at the CIA – and even God and Osama themselves. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rainn Wilson, and Paul Scheer also star in this hilarious tale of patriotism and one man’s quest for justice.”

The cast includes Cage (National Treasure), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Russell Brand (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids), Will Sasso (The Three Stooges), and many more.

The film was directed by Larry Charles (Bruno, Borat) with a script penned by Rajiv Joseph and Scott Rothman (Draft Day), and was loosely based on a true story.

Army of One hits theaters on November 4th.

