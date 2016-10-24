NFL Coach Pees In Gatorade Cup On Sideline

An NFL fan caught the moment when Redskins coach Ben Kotwica peed in a Gatorade cup right in the middle of a game.



It was the 3rd quarter and special teams coordinator Kotwica couldn’t hold it any longer. Instead of walking all the way to the bathroom, Kotwica instead relieved himself on the sidelines. He tried hiding from view, but that didn’t stop Lions fans from snapping a few photos.

One of those who saw the incident said Kotwica was actually the second coach to urinate in the spot.

The Redskins haven’t commented on the incident, but sources says sideline pee breaks are a very common occurrence.

At this point, it looks like Kotwica will not face any disciplinary action for peeing in a Gatorade cup in front of fans.

Censored photos of the Kotwica’s pee break can be found here.

