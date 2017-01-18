Neymar Jr. Debuts In Hilarious xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Clip

In just a matter of days, xXx: Return of Xander Cage will be barrelling into theaters all across the US. Most of the draw of the film comes from Vin Diesel‘s comeback as the franchise’s lead, as well as the insane amount of high-octane action teased in the trailers.

However, many fans are also excited to hop into their local theater and check out the horde of international stars set to appear in the film.

Game Of Thrones star Rory McCann, Orange Is The New Black alum Ruby Rose, and the Ip Man himself – Donnie Yen – are all slated to rage with Vin Diesel in the movie.

In classic xXx fashion, the movie will also feature some of the world’s most recognizable athletes. If you didn’t notice in the trailer, Brazillian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. as a role in the film.

In this new clip, which debuted on IMDb, the full scene between Neymar and Samuel L. Jackson is unveiled.

Neymar is meeting with Jackson about becoming a part of the xXx team, and Jackson pleads for him to join. After Neymar says he’s nothing more than a footballer, the boss decides it’s time to leave.

What happens next is completely insane, as Neymar uses his soccer skills to bust up a restaurant hold up.

The appearance of Neymar is reminsicent of the original xXx movie, which featured a slew of action sports stars. Matt Hoffman, Tony Hawk, Brian Deegan, and Mike Vallely all had cameos in the 2002 film.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage battles into theaters January 20, 2017.

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film