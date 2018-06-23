Vin Diesel Has Changed A Lot Over The Years

Fast and the Furious franchise star Vin Diesel might have skipped the first film’s sequel, but he has proven himself to be an integral part of the dynamic that has made the majority of the Fast films so successful.

Having starred in so many blockbusters over the years, it’s hard to believe it’s been 17 years since Diesel debuted as Dominic Toretto in the car heist films.

The films in which Diesel has starred have had varying amounts of success and failure, with his hits helping him securing his status as a household name.

Unlike other actors who have attempted reinventions of their public image, Diesel has always been known for his bald head, snug clothing, and gravelly voice.

Looking back at images from his earliest films cause a strange feeling, almost like we’re looking at CGI images of the actor as opposed to being actual stills from his films.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious debuted in 2001, quickly taking the world by storm and cementing Diesel’s star power with audiences.

Prior to the high-octane film, Diesel appeared in films like Saving Private Ryan, Boiler Room, and Pitch Black.

xXx (2002)

Following the massive success of The Fast and the Furious, Diesel appeared in xXx, a 2002 action film that co-stared Asia Argento, Marton Csokas and Samuel L. Jackson.

The following year he starred in A Man Apart, one his more emotionally compelling films.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Diesel’s first sequel was the 2003 film The Chronicles of Riddick, which followed up on the character he originated in the previously mentioned 2000 film Pitch Black.

Years later he would reprise the role a third time 2013’s Riddick.

Find Me Guilty (2006)

In 2006, Diesel starred in Find Me Guilty, maybe the biggest film-departure from what fans are used to seeing him in.

Find Me Guilty tells the true-life story of mobster Giacomo “Jackie” DiNorscio — played by Diesel — and the longest Mafia trial in American history. It paid off though, as the film is still considered to be one of his best performances ever.

Fast & Furious (2009)

Following a brief, uncredited appearance in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Diesel fully returned to the Fast franchise in 2009’s Fast & Furious.

His very next film afterwards was Fast Five, which dropped just two years later, in 2011.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

In 2013, Diesel once again appeared alongside his Fast co-stars in Fast & Furious 6.

Two years later, Furious 7 would ride into theaters. Sadly, it’s success was shadowed by the death of series star Paul Walker, who only filmed about half of the movie before dying in a tragic car accident.

The Last Witch Hunter (2016)

Jumping back into the fantasy/sci-fi genre, Diesel took on the role of Kaulder — a widowed knight who is cursed with eternal life after storming the castle of a witch — in 2016s The Last Witch Hunter.

The film co-starred Elijah Wood, Michael Caine, and former Game of Thrones actress Rose Leslie.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

In 2017, Diesel returned to the xXx franchise, starring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

That film was a massive hit with audiences, raking in over $340 million on a budget of $85 million.

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

A few months after xXx: Return of Xander Cage came out, Diesel starred in The Fate of the Furious, the most recent film in the Fast franchise.

The actor also celebrated his 50th birthday, along with announcing that fans can expect him to star in both Fast 9 and Fast 10, which are scheduled to released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.