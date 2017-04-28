Vin Diesel Puts On Fiery Rap Show At Latin Billboard Awards

Vin Diesel took a break from portraying car thieves and alien tree creatures to show off his rapping skills at the Latin Billboard Awards.

The guest appearance was a part of rapper Nicky Jam’s performance of his songs “El Amante” and “El Ganador.” After a performance of the first track backed by a fleet of backup dancers, he went solo for “El Ganador” (translated as “The Winner”), but he wasn’t alone for long.

After a couple verses, Diesel appeared in a Dominic-Toretto-esque attire complete with a cross necklace and sunglasses. He starts rapping to a pre-recorded chorus and even shows off a few dancing skills.

While the collaboration might come as a surprise, Nicky and Diesel have collaborated together earlier this year. “El Ganador” features lyrics translated to “I was the ship of mine about to sink / And now filming movies with Vin Diesel.” In the song’s music video, Diesel appears alongside Nicky in a shot of the rapper flaunting a collection of expensive cars.

Watch the full performance below, with Diesel coming in around 4:10.

This wasn’t Diesel’s only headline-making TV appearance as of late.

In promotion of both Fate of the Furious and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the 49-year-old actor has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a pair of fun moments.

During the taping, he was seen goofing around with dancer and TV personality Jenna Dewan Tatum. Then he hilariously responded to co-star Charlize Theron’s claims that he kisses like a “dead fish.”

Diesel is set to be one of Hollywood’s biggest box office draws of the year. The latest in the Fast and the Furious franchise made beaucoups of cash around the globe when it was released. He also appeared in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which grossed more than $340 million at the box office.

That streak is expected to continue when he voices Baby Groot in the Marvel sci-fi adventure Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which comes out May 5.

