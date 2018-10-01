Vin Diesel Teases All-Female ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff in Instagram Video

In a new Instagram video, Vin Diesel has teased that an all-female Fast and Furious spinoff may be on the way.

While his comment is very brief, the actor does clearly say that Universal Pictures apparently wanted the idea that he came up with.

He does not offer any further details, but the fact that he mentioned it at all could be a good sign that the studio may have serious plans for the potential film.

View this post on Instagram Guess who came to surprise me on set… #BLOODSHOT A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 1, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

Fans will already be getting one spin-off — Hobbs & Shaw — in 2019, and then two more Fast and Furious in 2020 and 2021.

There is no telling what the plot of the all-female Fast and Furious spinoff might be, but with a number of great female stars already a part of the franchise — such as Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, and Charlize Theron — producers will have no shortage of quality talent to pull from.

Diesel has been a part of the Fast and Furious series since the very first film in 2001.

He has been a driving force behind the franchise since the beginning, and previously told The New York Times that he doesn’t think the “big explosions” are “the best part of Fast and Furious.”

“It’s the heart,” Diesel asserted. “When you think about the brotherhood of Dom and Brian, that’s what carries through so many films. And no characters in history have carried on a love affair that is so captivating and kept your attention for as long as Dom and Letty.”

“It’s to the point where a kiss from another woman — Charlize Theron in Fast 8 — is the biggest action sequence in the trailer. Fast 8 has the highest viewed trailer in history, meaning it’s officially the most anticipated in film history. But what is the core of the trailer? It’s something as familiar and simple as a kiss,” the actor added.

Interestingly, in that same interview he went on to reveal that it was Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg who encouraged him to revive his other action franchise, XXX.

“He’s such a great guy and he’s a fan of my work. He probably encouraged me more than anyone else to return to Xander Cage. We were hanging out up at Facebook about two years ago, and I was excited about Fast 7. He said, ‘You know what movie I’d most like to see is the return of Xander Cage.’ It’s at a point where if Mark and I are together and if I quote a line from a character I played and I do it slightly wrong, he’ll correct me. It’s embarrassing!” Diesel said.

Diesel is currently in Africa filming the comic book film Bloodshot, which is scheduled to be released in 2020.