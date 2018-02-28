6 Movies You Need to Watch Before They Leave Netflix March 1

The first of the month for Netflix users is always bittersweet. While there’s a fresh batch of shows and movies, there are always several key titles departing.

This Thursday, March 1, is no different, with the streaming giant removing numerous classic and beloved films.

From action flicks to animated favorites, Netflix users are suffering pretty solid amount of loses. Luckily, there is still time for you to fit a film or two into your viewing schedule before they’re gone.

Scroll through to see the six essential films you should watch before they are gone, as well as the full list of departing titles.

‘Anastasia’

Often misremembered as a Walt Disney film, Anastasia is an animated princess tale that was a beloved selection for many millennials.

The movie is a very loose adaptation of the myth of Russian Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna, who allegedly escaped execution when when her family was killed by soldiers. It is a fantastical tale filled with strong voicing acting from Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer and Christopher Lloyd.

If you’re looking to shake-up your kids’ viewing schedule with a flick they may not have not seen, Anastasia is the perfect pick.

‘Hitch’

Many think of Will Smith’s 2000s work to be mostly action blockbusters or dramatic fare, but Hitch is a notable exception.

Smith stars as Alex “Hitch” Hitchens who specializes in teaching men to win over the women of their dreams. He takes on a mild-mannered client (Kevin James), who is trying to win over a celebrity he works with.

Along the way Hitch fall for a gossip writer played by Eva Mendes, which lets Hitch try out his techniques himself.

‘Jaws’

Jaws is an essential entry in the world of cinema that should definitely be in your Netflix queue before it leaves.

The Steven Spielberg blockbuster is all about the hunt for a massive great white shark and is filled with more classic lines and sequences than we can describe here.

It is also worth nothing that Jaws‘ three sequels are also leaving the service on March 1, but we recommend focusing your time on the 1975 original.

‘Memento’

Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough film Memento is a mind-bending picture that you you definitely prioritize during your next Netflix binge.

The story revolves around a man, played by Guy Pearce, who has a form of amnesia that causes him to lose his memory ever five minutes. He is trying to solve the murder of his family and is forced to creatively leave clues for himself to continue the investigation when his memory resets.

‘The Craft’

The Craft has is cult classic with tale that provides a fun dose of ’90s nostalgia. It’s all about a group of teenage girls who learn withcraft to benefit their lives in high school, but things soon take go off the rail, as one would expect.

One of the best aspects of the film is the talented leading cast, which consists of Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell and Rachel True.

If you want to cram in a supernatural teen flick this week, The Craft is your best bet.

‘xXx’

Sometimes you just need a good action flick to pass the time away.

A prime movie for this is xXx, the first entry in the spy franchise led by Vin Diesel.

Diesel’s character, Xander Cage, on a mission to disrupt some terrorist activity, but — let’s be honest — this movie is not about the plot. It is all about the high-octane action led by Diesel, and that is totally fine with us.

See the full list of titles leaving Netflix in March below.

Leaving March 1:

A Gang Story

Anastasia

Baby’s Day Out

Eyewitness

FernGully: The Last Rainforest

First Response

Forget and Forgive

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Less Than Zero

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

The Craft

The Panic in Needle Park

Trigger Point

Two Wrongs

xXx

Leaving March 2-15

Leaving 3/4/18

Chloe

Safe Haven

Leaving 3/6/18

The Finest Hours

Leaving 3/8/18

Victoria

Leaving 3/11/18

Believe

Glitch

Leaving 3/12/18

Standby

Disney’s The Santa Clause

Disney’s The Santa Clause 2

Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Leaving 3/13/18

Breakout Kings: Season 1

City of God: 10 Years Later

London Has Fallen

The Killing: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 3/14/18

Archer: Seasons 1-7

Leaving March 16-31

Leaving 3/19/18

V/H/S: Viral

Leaving 3/20/18

Zootopia

Leaving 3/22/18

Steve Jobs: One Last Thing

Leaving 3/24/18

Voltron 84: Season 1

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Leaving 3/26/18

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Leaving 3/29/18

The Gates: Season 1

Leaving 3/30/18

Life in Pieces: Season 1

Leaving 3/31/18

Awake: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Breakout Kings: Season 2

Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1

Friends with Benefits: Season 1

In Like Flint

Lights Out: Season 1

Rosewood: Season 1

Salem: Seasons 2-3

Small Shots: Season 1

The Awakening

The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2

The Chicago Code: Season 1

The Crazy Ones: Season 1

The Finder: Season 1

The Good Son

Traffic Light: Season 1