xXx 4 Is Officially On The Way

The Return of Xander Cage apparently wasn’t enough, as Vin Diesel fans are getting their wishes granted. The fourth installment in the xXx franchise is officially on the way.

According to The Wrap, a group of veteran producers have come together to form The H Collective, a film financing, marketing, and distribution company. The likes of Sid Ganis, Nancy Hult Ganis, Mark Johnson, Joe Roth, and Jef Kischenbaum make up the group.

The producers have announced a brand new slate of films that they will roll out under the new company, and the lead project will be xXx 4.

xXx had made two movies in the early 2000s, and it seemed to many that the franchise was dead. However, following the massive success of Diesel’s Fast & Furious franchise, Paramount brought back the character earlier this year. xXx: Return of Xander Cage was a global success, grossing $346 million worldwide.

There is no current release date for the new xXx film, but this is confirmation that it will happen. To this point, there had been no official word about another installment.

In addition to xXx 4, there are a total of five other projects on the slate for The H Collective. Action-comedy Three Sisters, WWII drama A Children’s Song, horror-thriller Raven Road, political comedy White House Chef, and snowbound thriller The Parts You Lose are all confirmed as projects for the new company.

