‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ Star Deepika Padukone Gets Married in Romantic Italian Ceremony

Actress and model, Deepika Padukone, best known on this side of the world for her role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, tied the knot earlier this week in a beautiful, romantic Italian wedding.

The renowned Bollywood actress, who boasts more than 86 million followers across social media, married fellow Indian movie actor, Ranveer Singh in a lavish two-day spectacle at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, as first reported by E! News.

The Bollywood power couple took to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to share the first images of their super-private nuptials, which started with a Konkani ceremony on Wednesday and a Sindhi ceremony on Thursday, to honor the bride and groom’s backgrounds.

According to paparazzi shots outside the ceremony, the Konkani had a white color theme throughout, where Singh sported a pale, long collarless shirt known as a kurta, while his Padukone wore a burnt orange and gold sari, covered with traditional Indian gemstone jewelry.

According to E! News, the destination wedding blended two separate ceremonies — a Konkani Phool Muddi, meant to welcome the groom’s family into the bride’s; and the traditional, Anand Karaj, also known as “blissful union.”

The couple, who announced their engagement this past January and are mega stars in India, have been together on and off since 2012. Since then though, the pair have starred opposite one another on the big screen several times, while remaining mum about their real-life relationship.

Fellow Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra, who is set to get married anytime soon to Nick Jonas, left congratulatory messages on the couple’s posts, writing to Padukone how the pair was “Insanely beautiful!”

Sources report that Chopra and Jonas are expected to tie the knot at the luxurious Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur next month with a traditional Hindi ceremony, before hosting a Christian service at a later date.

Chopra and Jonas, who became engaged after two months of publicly dating but speculatively were on and off for two years, were spotted at the Beverly Hills Courthouse where they are said to have also filed paperwork to obtain a marriage license. They reportedly plan to file the license in both Chopra’s native India and the United States in order to make their marriage official in both countries.

News of the couple obtaining a marriage license comes just days after a source claimed that the couple were looking to marry before 2019.

“Priyanka and Nick were planning to get married early next year, but it now looks like they may tie the knot by the end of 2018,” the source said. “Since day one, Priyanka and Nick have clicked and have never taken their relationship slow. The couple got engaged two months after dating, they’ve met each other’s families and had a bridal shower and bachelorette party in a very short period of time.”

The source went on to add that they “know they love one another and are going to be married, so they don’t see the appeal in waiting too long.”

Photo credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images