News Reporter Encounters Pot Sasquatch

You might not believe in things such as Bigfoot, the Yeti, or the Loch Ness Monster, but there is one “mysterious creature” that is walking around of which indisputable evidence proves that it is real. Its name is Pot Sasquatch. It’s hunting ground, Springfield Massachusetts.

While a weather girl for the WWLP-22 News was out on the street reporting on the latest from winter storm Niko. As she is standing next to a surprisingly busy street, given the weather conditions, there is a bit of movement just off screen behind her. Then, as she continues to talk, the beast moves into the shot.

He is a human sized creature that is made entirely out of green cannabis leaves. He has a perpetual smile on his leafy head and tends to walk unsteadily on the snow covered ground. He is Pot Sasquatch.

Most importantly, he is a man in a mascot costume from the local cannabis shop.

At first, the poor weather lady doesn’t realize that Pot Sasquatch is behind her, so she continues to report on the snowy conditions. Then, as she backs off camera, and allows the cameraman to take a shot of the street, she seems to notice what is lurking behind her. At first, it’s easy to see that she is amused by the creature, stifling a laugh then continuing with the news.

Needless to say, with a creature like Pot Sasquatch running around, it’s surprising that anyone is able to get any news reported. One would think they’d be too caught up in following this strange monster around town.

