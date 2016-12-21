Newly Single Hilary Duff And Scott Eastwood Share A Flirty Night Out Together In Los Angeles

Newly single Hilary Duff was seen enjoying a fun night out with Scott Eastwood.

The actress, who recently broke up with her trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh, was having a girls night with a friend at Catch LA around 11 p.m. Later in the evening, fellow diner Scott Eastwood joined her and the two began to have a conversation.

“At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott. The two talked for quite some time,” a source told E! News. “Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split.”

Despite the flirtation, it appears that nothing romantic occurred between the pair.

“They were very casually chatting but no obvious PDA,” our insider shared.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com