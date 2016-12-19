New xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Poster Released

Get ready, your Monday is about to get an extra dose of action – the new official poster for xXx: Return Of Xander Cage has just been released.

The upcoming action sequel sees Vin Diesel reprise his role as Xander Cage, a character he has not portrayed since 2002. After a long hiatus, and the success of Diesel’s other franchise – The Fast And The Furious – Paramount decided it was time for Xander Cage to ride once again.

The studio has now released a new poster for the film, and this features Cage at the forefront. The image also contains stills of some of the film’s other stars like Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ruby Rose (Orange Is The New Black), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), and Deepika Padukone (Chennai Express).

The poster also features the tidal wave from the trailer – you know, the one that Diesel rides a motorcycle through? If you look off to the left, you’ll also get a glimpse of Xander Cage making a leap of faith, wearing his signature skis.

You can view the full poster, along with each of the character posters, by clicking through the gallery.

Check out the official synopsis for xXx: Return Of Xander Cage below:

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

xXx: Return Of Xander Cage hits theaters January 20, 2017.