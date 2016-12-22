New xXx: Return Of Xander Cage Clip Shows A Motorcycle Chase On Water

Things are heating up, and Xander Cage is less than a month away from his return to the big screen,

In the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2001 action sports blockbuster, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage sees Vin Diesel jumping back into the driver’s seat of the franchise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In lieu of keeping up the other action blockbusters of the modern era, xXx is going to have to pull out some insane stops. In the newest clip that Paramount released from the film, it looks like they’ve done exactly that.

In the footage, Diesel’s character – Xander Cage – is chasing down the villain Xiang on motorcycles. Xiang, played by Rogue One‘s breakout star Donnie Yen, leaps off of the dirt road towards a body of water.

Just as you think the motorcycle is about to sink beneath the waves, Xiang’s machine releases a set of skis that cover the wheels. As the villain hits the water, he continues off into the distance.

Xander Cage follows behind, not missing a beat, and it is revealed that his bike can do the exact same thing. The chase continues off into the open water.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage marks the first time Diesel has appeared in the franchise since the first installment. The sequel – xXx: State Of The Union – featured Ice Cube as the lead role.

The film was directed by D.J. Caruso, and is expected to hit theaters January 20, 2017.

UP NEXT: New xXx Poster Revealed / Return Of Xander Cage International Trailer / Ranking The Fast And Furious Franchise