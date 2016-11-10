New Video Of Blac Chyna Giving Birth Has Emerged

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are now the proud parents of Dream Renee Kardashian. The little girl arrived on Thursday, and not too long after, her doting parents posted her photo on Instagram.

Dream was delivered via C-section and weighted 7lbs. 5 oz. Not only were many members of Chyna’s family there for the birth, but Robs mother, Kris Jenner was also in attendance. Five short hours after the little girl arrived, her social media savvy family snapped a pic and posted on Instagram.

As it turns out, the photo of Dream isn’t the only Instagram Blac Chyna posted to her account today. In celebration of the arrival of her baby, she and the entire family participated in a labor-and-deliver-themed mannequin challenge.

Dream Team 💕 #mannequinchallenge A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 10, 2016 at 2:50pm PST

Dream is just that, an adorable dream for her parents, or at least she is now, who knows what the future will hold for this little Kardashian. Though it’s hard to tell now, wonder who she looks like more.

