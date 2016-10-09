New Video Captures Donald Trump Making Lewd And Vulgar Comments Towards Women

A recording from 2005 has come back to haunt presidential hopeful Donald Trump.



The video was captured as Trump was arriving on the set of Days of Our Lives and contains sexually explicit and lewd comments about his ambitions for women. It’s unlikely Trump knew it at the time, but while he was out of camera shot, his microphone was hot and recorded the entire conversation.

“I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it,” Trump is heard saying. “I did try to f—k her. She was married. And I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said, ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture.’”

Trump continues by describing his failure to have sex with the woman, whose name name is not mentioned.

“I moved on her like a bitch, but I couldn’t get there. And she was married,” Trump said. “Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony tits and everything. She’s totally changed her look.”

At this point in the recording, actress Arianne Zucker arrives to escort Trump in.

“Whoa! Whoa!” Trump exclaims as he lays eyes on Zucker. “I’ve got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said. “You can do anything. “Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

Trump recently defended his comments as merely “locker-room banter,” claiming “Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Though he later apologized more sincerely while reading from a teleprompter.

Trump’s remarks have sparked public outcry and many in the GOP have outright denounced him for it. Some officials have even demanded he suspend his campaign.

However, Trump still remains in the race for the presidency and is set to appear on stage with Hillary Clinton for the second presidential debate tonight at 6:00 PM PST.

Watch the full video below:

[ H/T Washington Post ]