New Twin Peaks Video Preps A Fresh Pot Of Coffee

While Showtime prepares for Twin Peaks‘ return, the network is airing back-to-back episodes of the first two seasons on Sundays.

But if you’re looking for a quicker, less time-consuming way to get caught up on David Lynch‘s cult-classic mystery series, there’s a new video for your perusal.

It won’t give you any more clues as to who killed Laura Palmer or how vast the conspiracy is, but it will remind you of one of the series trademark staples.

So get a pot ready and pour yourself a steaming hot cup of, well, you get it.

However, at least one series star isn’t a fan.

Twin Peaks returns to Showtime as an 18-hour limited series, starting with back-to-back episodes premiering on May 21.

For me black coffee is awful. I like a caffe au lait with sugar….sugar😘❤️💋 — sherilynfenn (@sherilynfenn1) February 5, 2017

