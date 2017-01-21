New Teen Mom 2 Clip Reveals A Whole New Bag Of Issues For Leah Messer

The upcoming episode promises a Teen Mom 2 shows Leah Calvert getting caught up in some serious drama. MTV released an all-new sneak peek of next week’s episode, and you will not want to miss it.

The Teen Mom 2 Twitter account shared the teaser video with the caption: “Their secrets are being guarded and boundaries are being pushed. Don’t miss a NEW #TeenMom2 Monday at 9/8c!”

Towards the end of the 20-second clip, Leah Messer is seen addressing an issue with her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. The two finalized their divorce in 2015.

“He called Corey before I could even call Corey,” Messer said in the clip. “That is crossing a line you shouldn’t cross.”

Last week’s episode showed Calvert taking his and Messer’s 3-year-old daughter, Adalynn, on a trip to Ohio without warning. He failed to answer Messer’s calls, and the incident caused a serious rift between the two.

Calvert took to Instagram this week to explain the situation.

“So, to clarify tonight’s episode bout me leaving West Virginia and not informing Leah on my travels..” Jeremy captioned a clip of himself discussing the ordeal.

“I texted her at 6:42pm and did not get a text message back until 9:38 pm when I was already in Ohio.”

Calvert chose to take Adalynn away from Messer’s town of Elkview, West Viriginia after the town suffered a devastating flood.

In the Teen Mom 2 episode, Messer was totally freaking out about the situation. “We’re supposed to get another flash-flood warning, and she’s in another city and I know nothing!” she said.

Messer then accused Calvert of lying about why he was so hard to get in contact with during the mixup, according to Us Weekly.

Calvert then gave his side of the story by saying his Instagram video: “I am not waiting around 3 hours for my ex-wife to respond to me and say yes you can take our child to Ohio or not during a disaster. We didn’t have no water, electricity and everything was flooded, debris everywhere. So, no, I was trying to spend some quality time with my daughter while I had a chance to be home from South Dakota even though it was a complete nightmare trip and everybody lost everything. So, I tried my best to communicate. I can’t help if somebody don’t answer their phone, read text messages or whatever situation may be on that behalf. I can only do what I can do.”

Looks like things are only going to get more intense from here on out between Jeremy and Leah.

Be sure to check out Teen Mom 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Mondays on MTV.

Are you excited for the next episode of Teen Mom 2?

