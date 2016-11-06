New Sons Of Anarchy Spin-Off Updates Emerge

Exciting new details have emerged regarding the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans MC. Show creator Kurt Sutter recently shared a photo on Instagram that might have teased the return of Charlie Hunnam’s character Jax Teller.

The spinoff series was officially confirmed by FX Networks in May of 2016. The project is reportedly still in pre-production, but since the fans learned of the forthcoming spinoff series, they have been dying to know whether Jax Teller will be featured in the show.

Mayans MC will focus on the Mayans’ leader Marcus Alvarez. Most of the speculation thus far has suggested that Charlie Hunnam‘s character, Jax Teller, would not be making a cameo. However, Sutter recently teased the fans of a Hunnam cameo by sharing a picture on Instagram showing Jax Teller and Marcus Alavarez shaking hands.

He posted the photo with the caption: “My favorite kind of family. Dysfunctional. #MayansMC #SOA.”

Kurt Sutter has been keeping the SOA fans updated on social media on the progress of the spinoff series.

Mayans MC will have Kurt Sutter and Elgin James (Little Birds) leading the project. The offshoot series will be a “dark, visceral family drama that takes a new look at the most American of icons, the 1% outlaw, this time reflected through a Latino lens,” FX networks said.

Whether or not Kurt Sutter has plans on bringing back Jax Teller, Charlie Hunnam seems like he is totally in favor of reprising his iconic role.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hunnam spoke about a possible cameo in the highly anticipated series. “I’m really just making it up,” Hunnam said in reference to the return of his character. “I don’t know any fact,” he said.

Hunnam explained that he did not believe his character would not have a part in the prequel since the reports have surfaced that the story will take place the year before Jax was born. But we can still hope that Sutter can figure out a way to work Jax into the storyline.

The 36-year-old actor did leave a glimmer of hope for the fans of the original series. “Listen, I’m unemployed right now so if they want to give me a job that’s all good with me,” Hunnam said.

On Thursday, Sutter shared a snap on Instagram showing a group picture of the Mayans MC. He posted the photo with the caption: “Nothing comes before familia. #MayansMC Repost @mayansmc_onfx.”

The forthcoming installment to the SOA franchise is expected to air in 2017, according to iTechPost.

What are you most excited for in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff shows?

