New Scream Queens Trailer And Emma Roberts Hint That Someone Is Definitely Going To Die

While stopping by the TODAY show, 25-year-old actress Emma Roberts dished on what the fans can expect from the Chanels in Season 2 of Scream Queens.

Roberts shared a brief clip that reveals how the Chanels managed to end up working as medical students in their former headmistress’s (Jamie Lee Curtis’s) experimental hospital. Apparently, there has been a series of mysterious illnesses taking over some of Dean Cathy Munsch’s patients and she wants to use their girls’ help to solve each case.

Emma also mentioned to the TODAY show hosts that “a lot of people are dying, a lot of people are almost dying. It’s crazy every week.”

Here’s the synonpsis for Season 2 of Scream Queens:

Years after the murderous events at Kappa House, Dean Munsch purchases an abandoned hospital under the guise of fixing the healthcare system in America. After recruiting surgeons, Dr. Brock Holt and Dr. Cassidy Cascade, as well as medical student Zayday Williams, the Dean shocks everyone when she enlists the services of the disgraced Chanels to join the ranks at the teaching hospital. Meanwhile, secrets from the hospital’s past begin to reveal themselves and a new killer surfaces.

The cast for the forthcoming second season includes: Emma Roberts (Chanel Oberlin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Dean Cathy Munsch), Lea Michele (Hester), Abigail Breslin (Chanel #5), Billie Lourd (Chanel #3), John Stamos (Dr. Brock Holt), Lea Michele (Hester), Keke Palmer (Zayday Williams), Taylor Lautner (Dr. Cassidy Cascade), and James Earl (Chamberlain Jackson).

Also, check out this latest official promo for Season 2 called “Welcome To The Hospital.”

Be sure to check out Season 2 of Scream Queens when it premieres Tuesday, September 20 at 9/8c on FOX.

[H/T Teen Vogue]