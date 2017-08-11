New IT Image Shows Pennywise Lurking In Darkness

A new high-resolution image from Warner Bros.’ feature film adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT will surely lift your blood pressure.

The image (click ‘start gallery’ to view all the images) features Pennywise, in the shadows, holding out a red balloon. His face is silhoutted behind the balloon, with him delicately holding the string out for a young child in a yellow rain slicker.

New Line Cinema’s horror thriller IT, directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids is faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

IT stars Bill Skarsgård (Allegiant, TV’s Hemlock Grove) as the story’s central villain, Pennywise. An ensemble of young actors also star in the film, including Jaeden Lieberher (Midnight Special), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip), Sophia Lillis (37), Finn Wolfhard (TV’s Stranger Things), Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chosen Jacobs (upcoming Cops and Robbers), Jack Dylan Grazer (Tales of Halloween) and Nicholas Hamilton (Captain Fantastic).

Muschietti is directing IT from a screenplay adapted by Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman. Dan Lin, Roy Lee, Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg and Barbara Muschietti are producing, with Marty P. Ewing, Doug Davison and Jon Silk serving as executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), production designer Claude Paré (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), editor Jason Ballantine (The Great Gatsby), and costume designer Janie Bryant (TV’s Mad Men).

A presentation of New Line Cinema, IT will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Entertainment Company. It is slated for release on September 8, 2017.

