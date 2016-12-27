New It Image Of Pennywise Is Guaranteed To Give You Nightmares

2016 has been a particularly big one for clowns. Who can forget the slew of random clown sightings all over the country which sent residents into an understandable terror. If you were hoping the next year might roll back with clowns, then you should go ahead and prepare yourself for more horrifying fun. In September 2017, Stephen King’s IT will be making a comeback in a brand-new adaptation. Now, fans have been shown a rather creepy picture of Pennywise the Clown in his natural habitat, and it will surely give some of you nightmares.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, horror fans can now see what IT‘s terrifying clown looks like in its seedy home. The image shows Pennywise the Clown lurking in the damp sewer system of Derry, Maine where the story is set. The horrifying creature lives under the city and navigates its maze of pipelines for fast travel. As fans can see in the image, Pennywise is leaning out of one of his homely pipes ever so slightly – and he does not seem to be in a festive mood.

“Pennywise shows up, he’s front and center, and he does his show. He has an act,” director Andrés Mushietti told the site. “So it’s weird all the time, and every little thing implies a further threat.”

When IT hits theaters, fans should not expect for Pennywise the Clown to spend his screen-time in the shadows. As Mushcietti said, the clown is not scared to be the center of attention; He craves the limelight and the horrified reactions of his victims.

As 2017 draws closer, fans are sure to see more of Pennywise the Clown. Bill Skarsgård is taking over for Tim Curry to play the monstrous beast, and he has said that Pennywise is an “extreme character.”

“It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human,” the actor explained. “He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates.”

IT is about a group of childhood friends who reunite in their small home town in Maine to once again confront an evil entity that they thought they had destroyed 30 years earlier.

The cast features Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise, Javier Botet as The Leper, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris, Nicholas Hamilton as Henry Bowers, Owen Teague as Patrick Hockstetter, and Logan Thompson as Victor Criss.

IT will hit theaters September 8th, 2017.