New Horrifying Jackie Kennedy Details Emerge

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy became so consumed by grief in the wake of her husband John F. Kennedy’s assassination, she sought counsel from a priest on whether or not she should commit suicide.

Jackie was a devout Catholic, and in the aftermath of the violent death of her husband, having to cope with the loss while also trying to raise their children on her own became a burden almost too much to bear. The First Lady discussed the thought of taking her own life in conversations and letters with multiple priests, seeking desperately for answers.

Knowing what her faith said about suicide, Jackie inquired to Father Richard McSorley “if God would separate her from her husband if she killed herself.” In a letter to another priest, Joseph Leonard, she admitted that she was feeling “bitter against God” for what she was going through.

Through it all, the First Lady put on a brave face, while privately confessing to McSorley, “Father, I understand. I know it’s wrong. I wouldn’t do it. But it’s so lonely out there.”

Despite the immense difficulty of dealing with the tragedy, Jackie found a way to overcome the odds and fight through the pain. According to Susan Wilson, a classmate at Vassar, in an interview with People, “She had a lot of confidence in herself — in all the things the rest of us ordinary mortals were sort of struggling with.”

