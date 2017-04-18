New Halloween Movie Will Ignore Most Franchise Sequels

Fans were surprised when John Carpenter enthusiastically announced the next Halloween film.

It could have been the fact that Carpenter said he might return to make the music. Or it could have been the fact that he said David Gordon Green would be directing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But it’s probably the announcement that Green would co-write the script with Danny McBride from Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals, and Pineapple Express, which surprised people the most. But who knows?

As our own Patrick Cavanaugh noted, McBride is no stranger to horror movies, as he’s a co-star of the forthcoming Alien: Covenant from Ridley Scott. He also has a close working relationship with Green, working together on many of the previously mentioned projects.

But still, fans have wondered about the project since its announcement, especially in this age of reboots dominating the film landscape. But McBride, speaking with CinemaBlend, assured that their film would be apart of the main saga and would not rehash the first film for a younger audience.

“You know, it’s not a remake,” McBride said. “It’s actually, it’s gonna continue the story of Michael Myers in a really grounded way. And for our mythology, we’re focusing mainly in the first two movies and what that sets up and then where the story can go from there.”

The third Halloween film took a huge detour, subtitled Season of the Witch. But the new film will not take a similar turn, but it will also ignore many of the other sequels that came after.

“Green and I are definitely going to [do] a straight-up horror. Halloween has always been one of my favorite movies of all time,” McBride added. “There’s a simplicity and an efficiency to that first one that I think allows the movies just to be scary as hell. And so Green and I, our approach is to get back to that.”

It’s comforting to hear they want to stick to what made the original films so great, but given their pedigree many fans are still wondering what the next Halloween film will look like.

But McBride’s enthusiasm of the project is at least comforting that it won’t be a mean comedy in the same vein as his popular HBO series.