New Details Emerge On The Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Case

All-new details have emerged in Johnny Depp and his estranged wife Amber Heard‘s divorce. Apparently the Pirates of the Caribbean star thinks that his former spouse is simply trying to get more money out of him in order to stay relevant.

When the two signed their divorce documents several months ago, Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million in the settlement. Even though they reached an agreement, 30-year-old Amber Heard is now asking for the case to be re-opened so she can be awarded more money.

Depp is now scoffing at Heard’s attempt to make another agreement, according to TMZ.

Laura Wasser, Depp’s lawyer, called the move a “blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame.” She continued by saying that Heard is making “an embarrassing grab for additional and unwarranted attorney’s fees.

Not only is Depp reportedly refusing to give Amber more money, but also he is requesting that she forks over $100k in order to cover attorney’s fees.

The court documents obtained to E! News alleged that Amber “continues to needlessly litigate a case which has been settled, all while parading in front of the media in a desperate attempt to extend her relevance.”

Depp requested that if Heard doesn’t pay the money that it should be deducted from the rest of the divorce fees.

Pierce O’Donnell, Amber Heard’s attorney, called the request “laughable.”

“It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed,” he said. “We look forward to prevailing in court – and to getting sick children and women in need of the money that Mr. Depp is denying them.”

In the original divorce settlement, part of the deal was that Amber Heard wanted all of the money be paid directly to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail.

The two made headlines shortly after the divorce agreement was reached when Heard claimed that Depp did not make the payments in the timeline laid out by the judge.

The court docs read: “Amber wants to maintain the media’s attention and thereby preserve her own fleeting relevance, and Amber wants to secure a more favorable deal than she previously negotiated.”

The estranged couple first met on the set of 2011 movie The Rum Diary. They tied the knot in February of 2015. Fifteen months later, Heard claimed that Depp physically abused her.

What are your thoughts about these new developments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case?

[H/T TMZ, E! News, Daily Mail]