New Details Emerge About Kourtney Kardashian And Justin Bieber

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian is in the middle of a pretty big rumor love triangle. Some are claiming that the 37-year-old Kardashian is hooking up with Justin Bieber. On the other hand, other believe that she is trying to make it work with her ex, Scott Disick.

As it turns out, Kourtney is actually very, very single. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t hooking up with anyone, nor is she trying to make a relationship work with her ex. A source close to the star said that both rumors have come out of the fact that the reality star was simply seen hanging out with both Bieber and Disick.

Despite the fact that Kardashian and the 22-year-old Bieber have been seen out and about, both out at clubs and hanging out during his concerts, sources say that they are just friends. The first rumors of a possible relationship between the two started when they were seen at Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Halloween Horror Nights.”

“They’re in the same group of friends and socialize together all the time,” a source said, explaining their relationship. “They have been friends for years. Justin used to live next door to Kourtney and is still very close friends with the family Kourtney and Justing being at a nightclub and leaving together is not a story.”

So, Kardashian isn’t dating, or even hooking up with the pop sensation. But what about her ex, Disick?

Turns out that just because the two parents of three are trying to make co-parenting work, doesn’t mean that they are trying to make their relationship work.

“Kourtney and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work,” the same source said. “Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her number one interest right now. She’s not interested in being in a relationship with anyone.”

Right now the two are just trying the parent together and give their kids the best relationship they can with both of them. It’s better for their kids if they are amicable instead of angry at each other.

So, forget the rumors, Kourtney Kardashian is not seeing anyone.

