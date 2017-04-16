Details on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Divorce Leak

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially done. Thursday, multiple reports revealed that Garner had officially filed for divorce from the Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice actor.

While they just decided to file, Ben and Jen announced their plans to divorce as far back as June 2015. So what’s the reason behind their decision to file for divorce now?

Well, a source has revealed to E! News just exactly why the couple has decided now is the time to split.

“There wasn’t one final straw. They had been living this way for almost two years and it was time to move on,” the source said. “Jen has been planning to file for a few months and Ben was on board with it.”

The source continued, “She gave him a chance to finish rehab and to be in a healthy place and then they decided together it was time to take this step. It was a coordinated effort and they are on the same page.”

Affleck and Garner had an eleven-year relationship together from 2004 to 2015. They began dating in mid-2004, having established a friendship on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. They were married on June 29, 2005, in a private Turks and Caicos ceremony.

Affleck and Garner have three children together including daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina “Sera” Rose Elizabeth and son Samuel “Sam” Garner.

