New Blade Runner 2049 Images Featuring Harrison Ford And Ryan Gosling

New photos from Blade Runner 2049 have been released.

The photos include new shots of original Blade Runner star Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard alongside new Blade Runner 2049 lead man Ryan Gosling as Officer K.

The photos follow yesterday’s first trailer for Blade Runner 2049.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 is the sequel to Blade Runner, the 1982 neo-noir science fiction movie inspired by Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve, co-produced by Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, and written by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green.

Blade Runner 2049 stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright, Dave Bautista, Sylvia Hoeks, Ana de Armas, Carla Juri, David Dastmalchian, Barkhad Abdi, Lennie James, and Jared Leto.

Blade Runner 2049 opens Oct. 7, 2017.

Source: EW

