New Alan Thicke Details Have Emerged Regarding Robin Thicke Paying Tribute

Robin Thicke will be paying tribute to his late father, Alan Thicke.

According to ET, the Blurred Lines” singer will honor his dad—who died after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey in December—at the National Hockey League’s All-Star event, The NHL100 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Friday Jan. 28, 2017.

The two-hour event will feature the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout, which will pit NFL legends against A-list celebrities in a hockey game. This year both teams will show support to Alan Thicke by wearing a patch dedicated to the actor, who was a passionate fan of the sport.

The star-studded ceremony will be hosted by actor Jon Hamm, and will honor the best hockey players to ever skate in the rink, as well as NHL’s 100-year history. Some of the participants taking part in this years event include John Legend, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr.

It will be a night of giving as select All-Star Celebrity Shootout game-worn jerseys will be available for auction following the match. The auctioned off material will benefit Echoes of Hope, which is a nonprofit organization that strives to inspire hope in the lives of at-risk and emancipated foster youth.

As previously reported, Alan Thicke was honored with a beautiful, heartfelt memorial service hosted by Robin Thicke at the singer’s ranch in Carpinteria, Calif., on Dec. 18. There were approximately 150 guest that attended the gathering, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bob Saget, Kris Jenner, David Foster, Barry Bonds, Bill Maher and Alex Trebek.



