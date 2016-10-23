Netflix’s Anne Of Green Gables Adaptation Cast Its Anne Shirley

In the upcoming eight-episode drama series from Netflix, fourteen-year-old Irish Canadian actress Amybeth McNulty has been cast in the role of Anne Shirley in Anne. The show will be an adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel Anne of Green Gables.

The producers on the show saw over 1,889 girls that were considered for the role of Anne before the Irish-born McNulty was ultimately selected.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Amybeth is a wonderful and sensitive actress who embodies all of Anne’s qualities. She’s soulful and inquisitive, mercurial and passionate. Her ability to convey pain and joy is breathtaking,” said Moira Walley-Beckett, the executive producer/showrunner. “Amybeth is Anne for a new generation.”

The other actors that have previously been cast in the series include Geraldine James and R.H. Thompson, according to Deadline.

Anne tells the story of a young girl fighting for love and trying to find her place in the world in the late 1890’s. She endured an abusive childhood spent in orphanages before being sent to live with her siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthber, played by Jamels and Thomson respectively. Over the course of time, Anne’s unique spirit, sharp intelligence, and wild imagination captures the hearts of her siblings and all of the other residents of the small town in which they live.

Amybeth McNulty started acting when she was only six years old. Now at age 14, she has appeared in the feature film Morgan, starring Kate Mara as well as a TV series called Agatha Raisin. She also had a part in the Sparticle Mystery for CBBC in the UK.

The forthcoming show is produced by Northwood Entertainment and the production is currently in Ontario, Canada after early filming was shot in Prince Edward Island.

The entire first season of Anne will be penned by Moira Walley-Beckett, who was responsible for the wildly popular AMC show Breaking Bad, and for writing the script for 2015 film Flesh and Bone.

The two-hour premiere episode of Anne will be directed by Niki Caro, who was a writer for Whale Rider, and directed North Country starring Charlize Theron.

The first film adaptation of the story starred Mary Miles Minster in the title role in the 1919 silent film Anne of Green Gables. Since then there have been several CBC Television films by Kevin Sullivan with Barbara Hershey portraying the character of Anne Shirley.

Are you excited to see the Netflix adaptation of Anne of Green Gables starring Amybeth McNulty?

[H/T Deadline]