Netflix VR For Daydream Officially Available In Play Store

If you have Google’s Pixel phone and a Daydream View headset, you’re in luck! You can now enjoy Netflix thanks to the VR experience and can enjoy Netflix’s full catalog of titles.

USA TODAY Netflix VR for Daydream is now available on the Play Store Android Police The app is simply… https://t.co/ojZlHEOiLn #smartdevices pic.twitter.com/SvTxYGTo8r — SMART Devices Kenya (@smartdeviceske) December 10, 2016

Following the recent inclusion of HBO and Hulu on Daydream’s interface, Netflix now allows you to sit back, relax, and enjoy a virtual living room that streams all of the service’s content. Unfortunately, the app, simply titled “Netflix VR,” is only available through the Daydream View headset.

Netflix’s VR interface is currently stand-alone, meaning you’ll also need your standard Netflix app if you merely want to enjoy full-screen content on the Google device.

Will you be watching Netflix through their virtual living room? What would be the best Netflix show to enjoy in their immersive experience? Let us know in the comments!

[H/T Android Police]