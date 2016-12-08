Netflix Users Are Binging, Then Chilling

Netflix conducted thorough research into subscriber habits and the streaming service giant concluded that users are literally binging then chilling.

According to the study, 59% of viewers take about a three-day break between finishing a series and then committing to a new one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The researchers analyzed the viewing tendencies of Netflix’s more than 86 million members across 190 countries from January to October 2016, according to CNN Money.

After finishing a series, subscribers typically avoided jumping right into another show as 61% of subscribers decided to check out a movie instead.

The study also revealed what Netflix binge watchers were most likely to check out after concluding a show. For example, for the people that just finished watching Narcos, the crime drama about notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar, many subscribers were apt to stream Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 classic Pulp Fiction.

Another interesting conclusion from the study was that many subscribers who just finished nostalgic shows like the Gilmore Girls revival or Fuller House were more likely to continue binging on throwback movies like Dirty Dancing and Sixteen Candles.

Because Netflix offers such a wide variety of content, subscribers turned to comedies like Zootopia and Mean Girls after getting themselves into darker series like American Horror Story and Stranger Things.

With all of this new information, Netflix will undoubtedly invest in shows and movies that will cut down the down time between binge-watching shows. Most recently, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said that the company is planning on increasing spending to an incredibly large amount in 2017, and produce more than 1,000 hours of original content. Netflix plans on investing $6 billion in 2017!

The streaming service has also announced all new features that will give subscribers the opportunity to do even more binge-watching than ever. One recently added tool will allow users to download content for offline viewing, while another new feature is video previews on the site’s homepage. Learn more here.

How long do you usually take a break between finishing a series and then starting a new one?

MORE Netflix: Netflix Launches Video Previews / Netflix Is Now The Top Grossing iPhone App In US For First Time Ever / Netflix Plans To Have Over 1000 Hours Of Original Content In 2017 / Netflix Unveils Downloads For Offline Viewing On Tablets And Smartphones / MythBusters Spin-Off Netflix Series White Rabbit Project Just Released A New Trailer / Netflix Streaming May Soon Come With A Tax / Netflix Is Spending An Unimaginable Amount Of Money On Content

[H/T CNN Money]