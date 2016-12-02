Netflix Unveils Downloads For Offline Viewing On Tablets And Smartphones

The wait is finally over!

Netflix has just unveiled a new feature that will allow subscribers worldwide to download certain TV shows and movies for viewing on Android and Apple devices without being connected to the Internet.

Starting Wednesday, Netflix original shows including Orange is the New Black, Narcos, and The Crown will be available for download, according to Variety.

Eddy Wu, the director of product innovation at Netflix, shared the exciting news in a blog post. “While many members enjoy watching Netflix at home, we’ve often heard they also want to continue their Stranger Things binge while on airplanes and other places where Internet is expensive or limited.”

Netflix also shared a video on Twitter to announce the release of the new feature. The Netflix US account tweeted: “Airplane mode. Road trip mode. Stuck-in-the-subway-for20-minutes mode. Your favorite stories are now available for download any time.”

When the streaming service company first discussed implementing an offline-viewing feature first, the initial plan was to roll out the new tool in only the countries with constrained bandwidth infrastructure.

Ted Sarandos, the Chief Content Officer for Netflix, gave this statement earlier this year.

“Now as we’ve launched in more territories … They all have different levels of broadband speeds and Wi-Fi access,” Sarandos said. “So in those countries they have adapted their behaviors to be much more of a downloading culture. So in those emerging territories it starts to become a little more interesting. We still think for the developed world our thesis has been true but I think as we get into more and more (of the) undeveloped world and developing countries that we want to find alternatives for people to use Netflix easily.”

Clearly, the higher-ups at Netflix had a change of heart, and it’s highly likely that all the company’s subscribers are praising them for it.

