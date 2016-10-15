Netflix Paying Chris Rock Staggering Amount Of Money For Two Specials

In a massive new deal with Netflix, Chris Rock has agreed to make his return to stand-up comedy. The Emmy award-winning actor will reportedly be raking in a whopping $40 million for two performances.

At $20 million per show, the staggering amount has set a new high mark for the 51-year-old jokester. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the figure is more than top notch comedians such as Amy Schumer, Louis C.K., and Jerry Seinfeld have commanded.

In a statement given on Thursday, Chief content officer at Netflix, Ted Sarandos said: “Chris Rock is a beloved actor and director, and his remarkable stand-up makes him comic royalty. There is no one like him, and Netflix offers the global platform and creative freedom that will serve as a perfect home for someone with his incredible talent.”

The first comedy special is set to tape in 2017, and will be followed by a world tour. No report yet as to when the second special will be filmed.

As you might imagine, Rock seems extremely thrilled to take on the new gig. “I’m very excited to be working with Ted and Lisa and all the good people at Netflix,” Rock said. “I can’t wait to get back on stage.”

Rock has not done stand-up comedy for 8 years. However, he has kept himself busy by hosting the Oscars and directing an Amy Schumer special. He also wrote, starred, and directed in an ensemble feature called Top Five.

“Increasingly, Netflix is becoming the preeminent destination for stand-up comedy, partnering with top-tier talent across a wide variety of styles and humor, enabling them to bring their fresh, distinctive and hilarious voices to our members in 190 countries around the world,” the VP of originaly documentary and comedy at Netflix, Lisa Nishimura said.

“Our members discover every day that we truly offer somethign for every comedy fan, and the comedians we partner with understand the power of having a direct line to our ever-growing global audience. Coming on the heels of our first Emmy win in the category (Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping), now is the perfect time to take things to the next level with Chris Rock,” Nishimura said.

[H/T Hollywood Reporter]