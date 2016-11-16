Netflix Partners With Japan’s Public Broadcaster NHK For Miniseries

Netflix and Japan’s public broadcaster NHK have joined forces to collaborate on a four-part historical drama set to broadcast in December.

The miniseries will be broadcast on NYK while Netflix streams the show in countries abroad. The series will be titled Tokyo Trials and the storyline will revolve around the post-WWII court hearings of Japanese war criminals, according to Variety.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show will be offered on NHK’s On-Demand VoD service after the series debut. After a period of time, Netflix will offer the show to subscribers in Japan.

Streaming service giant Netflix has partnered with several Japanese companies in recent months. The company launched in Japan in the fall of 2015 and has since gone on to make projects with Fuji TV, talent agency Yoshimoto Kogyo, and ad agency Dentsu. However, this is the first partnership between Netflix and NHK.

Both Netflix and NHK contributed resources to the production costs of Tokyo Trials. Co-production deals were struck with L.A. and Toronto-based Don Carmody Television as well as Amsterdam-based FATT Productions.

The co-directors for the forthcoming drama are Pieter Verhoeff and Rob King.

Tokyo Trials is one of the many highly-anticipated shows that have been in the works for Netflix. Other forthcoming projects from the streaming service include The Crown and Stranger Things season 2. Most recently, Netflix dropped a genius marketing campaign for The Crown that had the fans yearning for more. Also, the plot for the second season of Netflix’s breakout hit show Stranger Things has been revealed, and it sounds absolutely thrilling.

Are you excited for this upcoming miniseries from Netflix and NHK?

MORE Netflix: Netflix Launches Genius Marketing Campaign / Netflix Has Far Superior Movies Than Amazon Prime And HBO Now, Study Says / Two Major Networks Are Sadly Leaving Netflix / New Tracking App To Reveal Which Netflix Shows Are The Hottest / Netflix Original Movies Executive Pauline Fischer Is Leaving / A Huge Netflix Update Could Be Coming, But There’s A Catch

[H/T Variety]