Netflix Launches DVD Subscription App For Its 3.4 Million Subscribers

Netflix is bringing back the good ol’ days!

The online streaming service has added a new app to the App Store just for the DVD loving customers. This means if you still want the DVD and Blu-ray movies rather than the streaming-only option, you’re in luck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix will also send you notifications on when to return your movie and when your new one ships!

According to Quartz, the company is said to be investing up to $6 billion in content for 2017 so you never miss your favorite show again. The company has also shown a steady decline and is down 5 million subscribers.

Currently, the app is only out for iOS users.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com