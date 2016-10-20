Netflix Boots Major League Just As Cleveland Indians Make It To World Series

On Thursday morning, Netflix announced the movies that would be coming and leaving the streaming service in November. Ironically, one of the movies that will be leaving Netflix is Major League, the 1989 classic sports film about the Cleveland Indians making an astonishing run to the World Series.

Those of you who have seen the film will remember that Major League is about a new owner for the Cleveland Indians purposefully putting together an awful team so they will lose and she can then move the organization. However, when the diabolical plot is uncovered, the Indians start winning just to spite her. A highly unlikely Indians squad makes it all the way to the World Series, sound familiar?

So maybe the Cleveland Indians real-life owner, Paul Dolan, has never been accused of trying to lose, but the team has won under similarly improbable circumstances. After a thrilling Game 5 with an inexperienced pitcher starting on the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Indians reigned supreme by riding their bullpen and relying on Terry Francona’s brilliance.

It’s been 19 years since the Cleveland Indians won their last pennant in the American League Championship Series, and has been 68 years since their last title in the World Series in 1948. With this in mind, one would think that Netflix might have wanted to keep the magic alive by leaving Major League available for streaming.

“I’m a lifelong Cleveland fan,” the team’s owner, Paul Dolan said during an interview with USA Today Sports. “We just didn’t think it was possible we could go to the World Series.”

This is the kind of underdog story that sports and movie fans universally love. So what film could have been more fitting to watch this November than Major League?

Hopefully the Cleveland Indians’ dreams of winning the World Series won’t be stolen away from them in the way that Major League is being taken from all of us!

The 1989 sports flick Major League was written and directed by David S. Ward, who is also responsible for penning the screenplays for The Sting and Sleepless in Seattle.

The film stars Charlie Sheen (Two and a Half Men, Wall Street), Tom Berenger (Inception, Platoon), Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Wesley Snipes (Blade, The Expendables 3), Rene Russo (The Intern, Lethal Weapon 3), Margaret Whitton (The Man Without a Face, The Secret of My Success), and James Gammon (Cold Mountain, Nash Bridges).

Do you think Netflix should keep Major League available for streaming in light of the fact that the Cleveland Indians are currently making a historic run through the World Series?

