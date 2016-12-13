Netflix And Chill Gets Its Own Wikipedia Page

After sparking countless memes on the Internet the past couple years, the term “Netflix and Chill” has just received its own Wikipedia page.

The phrase has become a pop culture reference to having casual sex with someone after/while watching a show or movie on the streaming service.

Here’s how “Netflix and Chill” is described on the new Wikipedia page:

“Netflix and chill is an English language general term using an invitation to watch Netflix together as a euphemism for sex, either between partners or casually as a booty call.”

The informative Wikipedia page also shares the origins of the now wildly popular term. The phrase first made an appearance back in January of 2009 on social media in a tweet posted by Twitter user “NoFaceNina.”

At first, the term was meant literally. However, “Netflix and chill” took on an entirely new meaning over the years.

It wasn’t until 2014 that the term began to have a sexual connotation.

In April of 2015, the term was added to Urban Dictionary. The site defined Nextflix and Chill as “code for two people going to each other’s houses and [have sexual intercourse] or doing other sexual related acts.”

Since gaining popularity, the phrase has spawned several product spinoffs such as a “Netflix and chill” condom as well as a joke dating app in the style of Tinder.

Also, according to the Wikipedia page, “In November 2015, the Netflix logo outside the company’s headquarters in Los Gatos, California had been spray-painted to add the words ‘and chill.’”

While many couples like to “Netflix and chill,” it’s possible that people might want to pick out a different network or streaming service. A recent study revealed that the world’s largest streaming service doesn’t actually have the best original shows. Learn more here.

What was your reaction to seeing the new “Netflix and Chill” Wikipedia page?

