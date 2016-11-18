Neil deGrasse Tyson Goes Full Inappropriate When Discussing Donald Trump

Neil deGrasse Tyson went completely inappropriate talking about President-elect Donald Trump. The astrophysicist explained that he wanted to use a rather unusual greeting when he meets the billionaire real estate tycoon for the first time.

Tyson wrote on Twitter: “When I meet President Trump, I may first grab his crotch — to get his attention — then discuss Science with him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When I meet President Trump, I may first grab his crotch — to get his attention — then discuss Science with him. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 18, 2016

Tyson was clearly referring to a leaked Hollywood Access tape from 2005 in which Donald Trump joked about grabbing women “by the p***y” without their consent.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert the day after Trump was elected, Tyson said that he wants to “make America smart again.”

“Let me just say, I think we have a four-year mission now,” said Tyson. “I think what we need to do, let us together, make America smart again.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the many celebrities who have been critical of the former Apprentice star winning the Presidential election. There has been a seemingly ever-growing list of actors, musicians, and other popular figures that have taken to social media and other platforms to denounce Donald Trump.

Comedian George Lopez recently shared his strong opinions about Donald Trump’s Presidency and his “orange” skin, Wanda Sykes tried to criticize Trump at a performance (but it totally backfired), and Chelsea Handler even broke down in tears on a recent episode of her Netflix show while discussing how Hillary Clinton was defeated in the Presidential race.

Other celebrities that have publicly criticized Donald Trump include: actress Jennifer Lawrence, comedienne Amy Schumer, screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, pop superstar Lady Gaga, and many more.

While there have been a slew of celebrities against Trump, there have been many that have congratulated him on social media. There was also one shocking musician that recently voiced their support for him and sent the media into a frenzy.

How do you feel about what Neil deGrasse Tyson tweeted about President-elect Donald Trump?

MORE Donald Trump: Donald Trump Supporters Take Boycotting To A New Level / Donald Trump’s Granddaughter Has A Strange Video That Is Going Viral In China / Celebrities Congratulate Trump on Social Media / George Lopez Flips On Donald Trump: ‘Anything Orange I Don’t Want’ / Wanda Sykes Crushes Donald Trump, Then The Crowd Crushes Her / Robert De Niro On Donald Trump Win: ‘I Feel Like I Did After 9/11’

[H/T The Hill]