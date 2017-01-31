NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Goes On Massive Rant Against Donald Trump On Twitter

NCIS star Pauley Perrette went on an epic Twitter rant about Donald Trump in the wee hours of the morning on Monday. Following the SAG awards on Sunday night, the 47-year-old praised her fellow actors for speaking out against the President of the United States.

“Proud to be an actor tonight #SAGawards Even though some of you think our jobs eliminate us from loving our country and having an opinion,” she tweeted. “‘Out Of Touch Celebrities Opinions being shoved down my throat’ WHAT? You don’t know me! I’m overwhelmed with sorrow doing as much as I can.”

Later in the evening, Perrette shared a length post about her personal issues in dealing with the current political climate in the country.

“You think my thoughts don’t matter because I’m an actor? I had thoughts when I worked for a car lot, Taco Bell, was a bartender, and worked as a cook assistant in the bottom of a boat in a foot of dirty dish water…”

“My (VERY REPUBLICAN) dad is in the ER and I’m terrified because I love him so much, politics don’t stop my daddy love. I’m his little kid scared to death right now. My dog is in surgery and intense rehab. And I’m scared. My boss [NCIS showrunner Gary Glasberg] died suddenly and his memorial was today and I miss him and it sux. Three of my friends died this year.”

Ok… you want my truth? You got it. If you don’t get this, please unfollow and leave me be: pic.twitter.com/LIk2L0l0yk — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) January 30, 2017

She continued by saying: “Does this seem like ‘CELEBRITY PROBLEMS?’ I live in a s**tty old house, use my paycheck to help others however I can. I don’t own anything of value. You have been fueled by an illusion of excess. Trumps, Kardashians, yes, some celebrities, that money means more than your soul, but don’t blame me.”

“I believe in living simply, being honest, working hard, fighting injustice, and GOD,” she wrote. “But SOMEONE want to play God. But you’re not God. My loving God, who would NOT be building walls, pulling people off planes, judging and punishing. … You are a power hungry, flawed, narcissist who does not feel that we are all human.”

Perrette explained that she wasn’t entirely against all Republican presidential candidates. In her opinion, Donald Trump was the worst of the bunch.

“There were legitimate Republican candidates, in my opinion,” she added. “But you chose an insane dictator who just wants to win, and is nuts and doesn’t give a s**t about you. Just wants to rule the world.”

What are your thoughts about Pauley Perrette’s Twitter rant about Donald Trump?

